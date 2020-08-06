Winslow’s annual Blueberry Festival will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 15, at Winslow Congregational Church, 12 Lithgow St. in Winslow. This year’s festival will be presented as a drive-through, take-out, “Blueberry Fest To-Go” event, with social-distancing protocols observed. Drive-through admission to the festival is free, according to a news release from the church.

More than 700 blueberry pies and all things blueberry baked goods will be available through convenient drive-through, take-out service. Blueberry pies can be picked up at the church between 3 and 6 p.m. the previous night (Friday, Aug.14) or the day of the festival from 8 a.m. to noon. Attendees also can participate in a Four-Lobster Shore Dinner Raffle in the drive-through, and an auction to be held online at WinslowUCC.org with a planned start date of Saturday, Aug. 8.

The festival raises funds to empower the local humanitarian/Christian-service work of the church. Celebrating its 192nd birthday this year, the historic church is housed in a building dating from 1796, which has been home to a worshipping congregation since 1828.

Because of the pandemic, health authorities advise wearing a mask when going through a drive-through.

For more information, visit WinslowUCC.org.

