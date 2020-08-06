The owners of Fluvial Brewing in Harrison said they were devastated when they came to work Thursday morning and found their business had been burglarized.

“As small business owners trying to survive this crazy COVID world … burglary doesn’t help!” the brewery’s owners said in a Facebook post. “We were devastated this morning to find out that the brewery was broken into last night. Cumberland County is investigating with full on crime scene investigation. If anyone has information or saw suspicious activity last night please contact them at 1-800-501-1111 or let us know. Grrrrrr!!!!”

The owners of Fluvial, which is located at 860 Maple Ridge Road, said there has been an outpouring of support from the community, adding that they “hope justice will be served.” Fluvial opened about one year ago.

People on Facebook responded to the news with anger and disappointment. Although the brewery did not mention what might have been stolen, it did post photographs of the structural damage caused by the burglars.

“Just horrible, unsettling and such a violation. You’ve poured your heart into this place. I hope they catch whoever did it,” one commenter wrote.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to a request Thursday night for details about the investigation.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: