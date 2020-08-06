Hartland Public Library, at 16 Mill St., patrons can now schedule an appointment by phone, email or Facebook message to enter the library on Tuesdays and Fridays for 30 minutes between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Masks are required and social distancing 6-feet apart will be followed. There will be no computer use, faxing, copying, and printing services at this time.

All returns should still be made through the book drop to the left of the door as you enter. Curbside is still available on Tuesdays and Fridays as well for those who prefer.

For more information and to schedule an appointment, email [email protected], call 207-938-4702 or visit hartlandpubliclibrary.org.

