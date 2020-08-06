ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Elizabeth Larsen of Sidney, a senior, studying social work, has been named to the spring honors list at Concordia University Ann Arbor for the 2019-2020 academic year.
To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 grade point average and complete at least 12 undergraduate credits.
