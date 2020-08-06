LEWISTON — Marshwood Center and Central Maine Medical Center have each added new cases in their COVID-19 outbreak.
Marshwood, a long-term care facility in Lewiston, now has 25 cases, up from 23 earlier this week, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Of those, 16 are residents and nine are staff members. Three residents have died since the outbreak began two weeks ago.
Marshwood’s outbreak is believed to have led to an outbreak at CMMC in Lewiston, where a Marshwood resident was being treated in the intensive care unit. CMMC now has 15 cases, up from 14 earlier this week, according to a hospital spokeswoman. Of those, 13 are employees and two are patients.
Both Marshwood and CMMC continue testing. Marshwood is also slated to get a rapid testing unit from the federal government.
This story will be updated.
