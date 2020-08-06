Gov. Janet Mills is asking state department heads to cut spending by 10 percent, as the coronavirus pandemic eats away at state revenue.

“Like every state in the nation, Maine is facing significant budget shortfalls caused by the coronavirus pandemic,” Mills said in a prepared statement Thursday. “While the steps we have already taken have protected Maine’s fiscal stability in the short-term, we still need to make difficult decisions in the months and years ahead.”

State Finance Commissioner Kirsten Figueroa, in an email to state department heads late Wednesday, detailed revenue shortfalls that will leave the state’s budget out of balance without spending reductions or new sources of revenue.

Figueroa’s memo asks department leaders for their suggestions to reduce spending before Mills moves to issue what are known as “curtailment” orders, which will force the reductions.

Curtailing is the practice of reserving funding appropriated by the Legislature, rather than spending it, so that if a budget shortfall occurs, the reserved funding may be used to cover the shortfall and ensure that the State budget remains in balance as required by the Maine Constitution.

Utilizing a curtailment, or holding certain funds in reserve, allows State government to prepare for anticipated shortfalls while maintaining the flexibility to adjust the curtailment in the event that available resources — including additional federal funds — become available.

Figueroa’s memo also details a proposed 5 percent reduction to the state’s highway fund, used for road and bridge repair and construction and other transportation services, like state-operated ferry services.

The state’s Revenue Forecasting Committee last week projected revenue losses of $528 million in the current fiscal year, which will end on June 30, 2021 and $883 million in losses for the following two-year budget cycle in 2022 and 2023.

A 10 percent reduction in spending for the current fiscal year would make up about $500 million of the lost revenue. Unspent funds and surplus revenues will help soften the blow by about another $120 million in the current fiscal year but decreasing tax revenues, mostly from sales and income taxes, are expected to continue to hamstring government spending over the next two years.

The state is half-way through it’s two-year budget cycle. The current budget was approved by the Legislature in June of 2019 and runs through June of 2021. But lawmakers on the Legislature’s budget-writing Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee are anticipating a supplemental budget proposal from Mills later this year that will set the budget in balance.

Mills has already moved to reduce government spending, ordering a freeze on new hiring in her first set of executive orders when Maine first went into a state of civil emergency in mid March.

The move toward curtailments is unlikely to result in any immediate layoffs in state government, but the spending trim will probably result in fewer state workers as jobs are eliminated by attrition over time.

Sen. Jim Hamper, R-Oxford, the ranking Senate Republican on the Appropriations Committee, said he was not surprised by the move toward curtailment but was surprised Mills did not begin the process sooner. Still, Hamper credited Mills for acting to slow spending quickly as the pandemic reached Maine.

“Early on she told the commissioners to curtail their spending and implemented hiring freezes,” Hamper said. “So we have to give her credit for that. She pulled in the reins so there was money left over in a number of accounts.”

Hamper said Figueroa had given budget-writing lawmakers a “heads up” that she was going to recommend curtailments to Mills.

In her memo to department leaders, Figueroa says the recommendations for reductions will be considered by Mills as her budget team plans for balancing the state’s budget, as required by the state’s constitution.

“This information will be essential as the Administration considers curtailment options and these proposals will also help inform the biennial budget process as these percentages are equal to the percentage reductions required in the biennial budget,” Figueroa wrote.

She goes on to note that, “no departments or branches of government have been excluded from this calculation.”

“ In order to preserve budget stability, it is important for each department of State government to evaluate expenditures and assess any areas of possible curtailment,” Mills said. “The governors across the country continue to advocate as well for the federal government to provide additional aid to State and local governments, along with flexibility for funding already awarded, so that we may preserve critical services and chart a full economic recovery.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: