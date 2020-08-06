WATERVILLE – Jennie Rose Richard, 85 passed away peacefully on Aug. 4, 2020 at The Woodlands Assisted Living facility in Waterville. Jennie was born on Aug. 25, 1934 in Mexico.

She attended Mexico schools graduating in 1952 and proceeded on to Fisher Junior College in Boston, graduating in 1953. She married Allan Richard on April 27, 1957. They were married 45 years before his passing in February 2002.

Jennie and Allan enjoyed spending time at their camp on Webb Lake in Wilton where they hosted many gatherings for family and friends. Jennie also enjoyed photography, capturing many weddings for brides and grooms. Jennie loved to bowl, was an avid reader and shared her love of reading by volunteering in the Meroby Elementary School library. Jennie also served on the Parish Council for St. Theresa’s in Mexico.

Jennie worked 44 years at Boise Cascade in the Finance department retiring in 1996. After her retirement Jennie volunteered at St. Theresa’s/St. John’s working in the office until she retired again in 2017.

Jennie is predeceased by her husband, Allan Richard; her mother, Jennie Green McLafferty, her father Joseph McLafferty; her half-brothers, Joseph, William, and Patrick McLafferty; and special nephew, George McLafferty. Jennie was also predeceased by her brothers-in-law, Gordan Davenport, Mortimer, Rodney and Lewis Richard.

Jennie is survived by her niece, Vicki Johnson and her husband Don, her nephews, Clay McLafferty and wife Sherry, Dale McLafferty and wife Debbie, Alan Packard and wife Patricia Mattina, Bruce Packard and wife Sabrina. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Nona Davenport; nieces and nephews, Gordan and Kathy Davenport Jr., Anne-Marie and James Nalley, Rodney and Lenita Richard Jr., Steve and Mary Richard, John Richard, Eric and Bonnie Kinney, Jeff and Mary Sue Richard, Darlene Richard, Kimberly Richard; and many great-nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Lynn Cote, FNP, for the outstanding care and guidance she provided. The family would also like to thank the amazing team at The Woodlands Assisted Living facility as well as MaineGeneral Hospice.

Due to COVID-19 there will be no services at this time. Private committal services will be held at the Maine Veteran’s Cemetery on Mt. Vernon Rd. in Augusta. A Mass of Christian Burial and a Celebration of Life gathering will be held in the spring.

Arrangements under the direction of Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home in Waterville, http://www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to:

MaineGeneral Hospice

P.O. Box 828

Waterville, ME 04903-0828

or securely at:

http://WWW.mainegeneral.org/hospice

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous