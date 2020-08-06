AUGUSTA – Laurent J. “Larry” Lahaye, 93, passed away peacefully on Aug. 2, 2020 at the VA Maine Healthcare System Togus. He was born in Augusta on Aug. 24, 1926, the son of Joseph A. and Alma (St. Pierre) Lahaye.

In 1943, at the age of 17, he enlisted into the Navy and saw action in World War II in both the Atlantic and Pacific theaters. After the war and his discharge from the Navy, he was for a number of years employed in manufacturing around the Augusta area, as a baker at Arlene’s bakery in downtown Augusta for 14 years, probably his favorite job, and finally 14 years at the VA in Togus retiring in 1988.

He and his wife Florence “Flo” (Laliberte, nee Robichaud) moved to Ft. Meyers, Fla., coming back every year to Augusta to enjoy Maine summers and be closer to family. In 2000, Larry and Flo permanently moved back to Augusta to be closer to family year-round. Larry enjoyed cooking for family and friends, watching sports, playing golf and playing various card games with competitive zeal. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be missed and forever in our hearts.

Larry was preceded in death by his wife Flo; his parents; two brothers, Romeo and Arthur who both died in infancy; and his stepmother, Delia (Beaulieu) Lahaye; son-in-law, Peter D. Gosselin; and grandsons, Scot Laliberte and Peter S. Gosselin.

He is survived by his sons, Anthony Lahaye and his life partner Lori Reed, Bill Lahaye and his wife Jane of Candia, N.H., two stepdaughters, June Theriault and her husband Zeke, and Susan Broz and her husband Garth, three stepsons, David Laliberte, William Laliberte, Mark Laliberte and his wife Sandy; and numerous grandchildren, step-grandchildren; and step-great-grandchildren.

There will be no public visiting hours. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Augusta. Burial will be in Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta.

Condolences, photos and memories may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

Memorial donations may be made to the

Travis Mills Foundation

http://www.travismills.org.

