LEWISTON – Nelson A. Redmond, 76, of Anson, passed away on July 24, 2020, at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. He was born on Dec. 24, 1943 in St George de Beauce, Quebec. Canada.

Nelson really loved his family. He was also a friend to everyone he met. He had a very engaging personality and a great sense of humor. He was quite the entertainer. Every conversation with Nelson would invariably bring a smile to your face. His positive attitude was very infectious. Nelson was also a truly “faith based” man and had a very special relationship with God. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

He graduated from Madison High School in 1964. Following high school, he attended lumber grading school in Tennessee leading to a sales position with Rex Lumber Company in the Boston area. His excellent people skills were a real asset for Nelson in additional sales positions he held over the years. He was also involved in other lumber related opportunities that were a natural focus for him given his family’s history in that industry.

Nelson was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Cecile Redmond of Madison; and brothers, Joseph Redmond of Pittsfield, Steven Redmond of Emden and John Redmond of Houston.

He is survived by his brothers, Robert Redmond of Jay, Fred Redmond of South Lake Tahoe, Calif. and his sister, Fran Sherman of Woodstock, Ga. He is also survived by three nephews, Rick Redmond of Hampden, Jason Redmond of Gonic, N.H., and Michael Sherman of Tucker, Ga. and one niece, Mary Redmond Luce of Jay.

Due to Covid 19 pandemic restrictions, his service has been delayed. There will be a ceremony on October 24, at 11 a.m. at the Saint Sebastian Cemetery in Madison. Following the ceremony, we will be celebrating his life at the Elks Lodge on Silver Street in Skowhegan.

Condolences may be accessed online at http://www.albert-burpee.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous