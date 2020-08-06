SOLON – Ronald A.”Bunny” Giguere of Solon, passed away on July 10, 2020 at his home in Solon, following a long illness.

Bunny was born to Ronald E. Giguere and Florence M. Giguere (Beane) on March 12, 1942, in Moscow, Maine. At the age of six months his parents purchased a farm on the Dairy Road in Solon and he lived in Solon the remainder of his life.

He married Coreen A. (O’Donal) Giguere on Nov. 3, 1962 in Skowhegan. He worked from the age of 10 for a local dairy farmer. As an adult he worked in area wood mills including Solon Manufacturing where he worked as a lathe operator and later became the wood hauler for Solon Manufacturing, hauling wood from all over Maine, New Hampshire and Quebec, Canada.

In the mid ’70s he started his own wood harvesting company, Giguere Logging. He built his business up to include a full mechanical wood harvesting operation, wood hauling trucks, long haul freight carrying and a commercial heavy equipment garage.

In 1986 he sold off the company assets and started working for G.L. Dunphy in North Anson, building roads on paper company land. He was elected Road Commissioner for the town of Solon in 1996. He served in this position until 2011.

Bunny enjoyed hunting. He was especially proud that he was with three of his grandsons when they shot their first deer. He was well known for his quick wit and sense of humor as well as his lemon meringue pie he would make the ladies at the town office while he worked for the town of Solon.

He is predeceased by his parents; his half-brother, Virgil Beane, and his half-sister, Lena (Beane) Sawyer.

Bunny is survived by his wife, Coreen; his children, Scott Giguere and his wife Jennifer, Steven Giguere and his wife Lisa, Shawna Giguere and her partner Matthew Barnes; his grandchildren, Mathew Giguere, Michael Giguere and his wife Kristen, Zachary Giguere and his partner Cassie Lancaster and Zane Giguere; his great-grandchildren, Nolan and Boyd Giguere; his brother, Michael Giguere and his wife Wendy; several nieces and nephews; and his four sisters-in-law, Faye Towle, Maxine Small, Betty Gould and Wanda and Alston Quimby.

A Graveside Service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Solon on September 26, at 11 a.m.

