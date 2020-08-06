CHELSEA – William Garfield Guerrette Sr., 82, of Chelsea, died Monday July 27, 2020, at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta.

He was born in Gardiner on Aug. 10, 1937, the son of William Henry and Ruth (Thornton) Guerrette.

William graduated from Gardiner Area High School in 1956 and went to work at the Gardiner Shoe Factory as a box maker. While employed there he began dating Marilyn Webb who became the love of his life and they were soon married on Nov. 8, 1958. During their 60-plus years together they welcomed seven children, 34 grandchildren, and 31 great-grandchildren (and still counting!)

William was predeceased by his dear wife, Marilyn Ann (Webb) Guerrette; his son, Steven Walter Guerrette; and his parents.

He is survived by his son, William Guerrette Jr. and wife Theresa of Pittston, his son Dennis Guerrette of Manchester, his daughter Kathy Rollender and husband Bill of Gilbert, Ariz., his son, Glen Guerrette and wife Kim of Gilbert, Ariz., his daughter Michele Stanley and husband Ron of Queen Creek, Ariz., his daughter Melinda Pullins and her husband Chris of Mesa, Ariz.

William was known as “Papa” by his 80-plus grandchildren, spouses, and great-grandchildren, as well as other friends and family. They loved visiting Papa and Nana at their camp on Cobbossee Lake. William was known as “Willie” growing up in West Gardiner. Although he was an only child, he was raised with eight first cousins as brothers and sisters by his grandparents, Dora and John Thornton.

Willie is survived by four of his Goggin “siblings,” his brothers, Larry and Donald, and sisters, Vivian and Dora.

William was offered a job at CMP and moved from the shoe factory to data processing at the power company. He worked there for 33 years and progressed from the “tab room” to the computer room to being one off the first computer programmers. He retired as a senior systems analyst. His family was proud that he hired and supervised dozens of college graduates while he had only a high school education. Self-taught best described Willie, a fact in which his family took great pride.

William was a Mainer through and through. He grew up hunting and fishing in West Gardiner. He also played baseball all summer long. Papa and Nana loved camping throughout Maine with their friends Dave and Marge Gilman. William served in Scouting most of his adult life and he loved teaching his sons and grandsons about the outdoors. Watching Red Sox baseball and fishing with his dear friend Lee Kimberling were his favorite hobbies, and most of his grandchildren caught their first fish with Papa.

William has been a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints since 1963. He recently told many family members that his best two decisions in life were marrying Nana and joining the Church and raising his family in it. He loved and was loved by his brothers and sisters in Christ. He was active in and attended church in Farmingdale until his passing. He died with a firm faith in his Savior Jesus Christ and his joyous reunion with his love, Marilyn, and their son, Steven.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, August 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday, August 21 from 10 a.m. – noon, at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 21, at 2 p.m., at the Oak Grove Cemetery, Gardiner.

Per CDC guidelines please be prepared to wear a mask and respect social distancing.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

