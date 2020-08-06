SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University.
Lindsay Ryan of Augusta received a Bachelor of Science, Nursing.
Chad Dixon of Clinton earned a Bachelor of Arts, Special Education.
Patrick Simpson of Oakland received a Bachelor of Science, Information Technology.
Diana Dumeny of West Gardiner earned a Bachelor of Science, Nursing degree.
The online, nonprofit university has graduated more than 190,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Three local residents earn degrees from Western Governors University
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Nada J. Keeling
-
Obituaries
Obituary: William Garfield Guerrette Sr.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Nelson A. Redmond
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Jennie Rose Richard