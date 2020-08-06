SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University.

Lindsay Ryan of Augusta received a Bachelor of Science, Nursing.

Chad Dixon of Clinton earned a Bachelor of Arts, Special Education.

Patrick Simpson of Oakland received a Bachelor of Science, Information Technology.

Diana Dumeny of West Gardiner earned a Bachelor of Science, Nursing degree.

The online, nonprofit university has graduated more than 190,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.

