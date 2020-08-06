University of Maine Cooperative Extension is inviting Maine gardeners to contribute personal photos demonstrating best horticultural practices — from creative trellising to ingenious ways of deterring hungry wildlife — as a resource in a new virtual demonstration garden, according to a news release from the UMaine extension office in Orono.

Photos should be high-quality image files that focus on subjects that can educate and inspire viewers. Categories include fruit trees and small fruits, garden design and maintenance, school and community gardens, seed starting and propagation, and conservation practices. Submissions will be reviewed and selections will be shared on the UMaine Extension My Maine Garden webpage extension.umaine.edu and social media.

“With more people sticking close to home this season, we’re seeing a surge in questions from both new and experienced gardeners. We also know folks are taking the time to implement creative solutions to common landscape challenges and simply make their gardens better than ever this season,” said Kate Garland, UMaine Extension horticulturist in Penobscot County, according to the release. “This inspired us to use this unique time as an opportunity to help new and seasoned gardeners share ideas and gather inspiration from their fellow Maine gardeners.”

Photos can be submitted via the program webpage extension.umaine.edu. Participation is free; submissions are welcome on an ongoing basis.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Garland at [email protected] or 207-942-7396.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: