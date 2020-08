LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Jaylen Brown scored 20 points, Jayson Tatum added 18 and the Boston Celtics never trailed on the way to an emphatic 122-100 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

UP NEXT WHO: Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics WHEN: 5 p.m. Sunday TELEVISION: NBCSB

Kemba Walker scored 17 points in 23 minutes for the Celtics, who led by 40 at one point and kept their slim hopes alive of catching the Raptors for the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference postseason race. Boston also won the season series against Toronto, taking three of the four meetings.

Fred VanVleet scored 13 points for Toronto, which got 11 from Kyle Lowry and 11 more from Pascal Siakam. The Raptors’ starters – VanVleet, Lowry, Siakam, Marc Gasol and OG Anunoby –combined to shoot 16 for 45 (36%) from the field and 3 for 19 (16%) from 3-point range.

Toronto’s biggest deficit in its first three games in the bubble was six points against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Raptors trailed Miami by three, then didn’t trail Orlando at any point in their game on Wednesday.

But only five minutes into this one, the Raptors were down eight.

And it would only get worse from there for the reigning champions.

The biggest deficit Toronto had faced this season was a 30-point hole against Dallas on Dec. 22, a game where the Raptors rallied to win. The Celtics didn’t allow anything close to a rally on Friday. After the Raptors closed within 10 early in the third, Boston went on a 36-12 run over the final 9:39 of the quarter.

It was 91-57 entering the fourth, and the Raptors went with subs the rest of the way. Making the night even worse for Toronto: forward Serge Ibaka left early in the fourth after getting hit in the face on a drive by Boston’s Gordon Hayward.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Boston’s final three games before the playoffs – against Orlando, Memphis and Washington – come against teams with losing records, and the Wizards will be playing their season finale. … Boston improved to 3-2 in the bubble.

Raptors: Toronto needs one win in its final four games for a fifth consecutive 50-win season. … The Raptors missed nine of their first 10 shots on the way to a 12-2 early deficit, setting the tone.

WALKER’S KNEE

Walker gave the Celtics a scare about 4 1/2 minutes into the game when he went to the floor and appeared to be dealing with pain in his knee, something he’s battled since camp for the season restart began. It didn’t take long to show he was fine – in about a 15-second span shortly afterward, he leaped over a video board on the baseline in an effort to save the ball, blocked a shot at the rim and had a transition assist at the other end.

MCCAW LEAVES

Toronto’s Patrick McCaw will see a specialist in New York next week to determine a treatment plan for a reoccurrence of a benign mass on the back of his left knee. McCaw saw Dr. Riley Williams at the Hospital for Special Surgery in November for the same issue and will visit him again. McCaw appeared in 37 games this season, averaging 4.6 points.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous