Brandy Jewell of Skowhegan, a local volunteer coordinator for international exchange students and host families since 2015, seeks host families or schools for the 2020-21 academic year.

In March 2020 the exchange programs had to make difficult decisions on if they wanted to send the International Exchange students back to their home countries or to let them finish their year in the USA until mid June. Many families had a hard time with this, they enjoyed their exchange students and felt they should have a choice to finish the year, according to a news release from Jewell.

Some organizations allowed the students and natural parents to decide to end the program early, some did not have a choice and their home agency decided, or the USA agency decided. All and All it was tough on everyone.

Now the 2020/2021 school year is coming and students are coming, we are looking for families. “Just like anything the unknown I think is scaring people away,” said Jewell, in the release.

The organization does follow DOS regulations, CDC guidelines, and when students arrive in Maine, they will be quarantined for 14 days before leaving the host family home. The students will have a clean bill of health before they start school.

“We still have students waiting for host families, we have limited schools who are willing to welcome the students, just not enough families, ” said Jewell. “We are aware of the COVID-19 pandemic and are taking measures to ensure the safety of our students and communities and host families, we also know that we will have to continue making adjustments.”

A host can be single, have no kids, have young kids, or teens, and also be empty nesters. Hosts must provide three meals a day, and must apply, pass a background check, reference check, and an in-home interview.

To learn more about hosting an international exchange student can contact Jewell at 207-313-1977 or [email protected].

