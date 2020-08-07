MILFORD, Mass. – It is with great sadness that the family of Timothy C. Dumais announces his passing on Feb. 24, 2020 in Milford, Mass. from complications of a respiratory illness.

Timothy was born in Augusta on June 14, 1955. He grew up in Farmingdale and graduated from Hall-Dale High School as part of the class of 1973. Tim later graduated from the University of Maine at Orono, in 1975 with an associate degree in plant and soil technology.

Tim’s love of plants took him to Hopkinton, Mass. where he worked for Weston Nurseries for over 30 years. At the time of his death, Tim was employed by Hopkinton Stone and Garden as a sales manager. There wasn’t a question about plants that Tim couldn’t answer. Tim prided himself in being able to rattle off the botanical names of any plant asked of him.

In his younger days Tim loved to spend the winter skiing at both Sugarloaf in Maine and Stowe in Vermont, where he had a timeshare. During the summer Tim loved to spend time boating and fishing at the family camp on Lake Cobbossee in Manchester.

Tim was predeceased by his father, Bernard A. Dumais, his mother, Charlotte (Knight); and his godmother, Ernestine Dumais Ohler.

Tim is survived by his two brothers, Bertrand and wife Mary of Winthrop, and Mark of Kennebunk, as well as his sister, Jill Michaud and her husband Wayne of Manchester. Tim is also survived by nephews Ryan Dumais, Dan Dumais, Joseph Dumais, and niece, Julia Dumais.

Private graveside service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Cremation was done by Buma and Buma Funeral services in Milford, Mass. Local arrangements FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

