BRISTOL, R.I. — Four local students have been named to the 2020 spring dean’s list at Roger Williams University.

Students recognized were Courtney Caouette of Greene, Emma Feagin of Readfield, Emma Robillard of Fairfield and Meghan Smith of Manchester.

Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher are placed on the dean’s list that semester.

