Susan G. Komen New England has announced that all three of its 2020 More Than Pink Walk events will be held virtually this year. Registration details are available online at komenenewengland.org/walk.

Being a virtual event allows anyone, anywhere, to register for free and plan to #WalkWhereYouAre on Saturday, Oct. 24. Additionally, Komen New England is planning an online event day experience through social media channels, according to a news release from Linda R. Maness of Susan G. Komen New England.

Maness, a development manager, said on behalf of the national organization, “As an organization dedicated to saving lives, it is so important to protect the health of our participants, many of whom are breast cancer survivors or are currently in treatment for the disease. Therefore, we will be leveraging technology this year to ensure we can walk together — even if we can’t be together — because breast cancer is not canceled.”

Susan G. Komen notes that the More Than Pink Walk serves two important purposes — it is an important fundraiser that fuels Komen’s breast cancer research and patient support efforts, and it provides all those touched by breast cancer a sense of being a part of a large compassionate community committed to making a difference in the fight against breast cancer.

Maness added, “We believe we can preserve the sense of community through this new virtual fundraising walk, even though we will each be walking where we are. The added benefit of this new virtual experience is that anyone who previously couldn’t attend one of our in-person events due to their health, traveling distance, or scheduling conflicts, will now be able to #WalkWeYouAre and be part of the New England community of hope.”

Please note there is no fee to register for this year’s virtual fundraising event, or to access Komen’s online fundraising tools, including the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk app (an update coming in early August).

To register for free, or to make an event donation to one of the New England More Than Pink Walk events, visit komenenewengland.org/walk.

