University of Maine researchers are seeking Maine residents at least 18 years old to answer questions and watch a short video about safe fermentation practices of pickles, according to a news release from the UMaine extension office in Orono.
Jacob Rich is the study’s principal investigator. The UMaine graduate student in food science and human nutrition works under the direction of Mary Ellen Camire, professor in the School of Food and Agriculture. The Maine Food and Agriculture Center is sponsoring the research.
The 25-minute research survey is online at umaine.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bQ84TV3eLkOG0jX.
For more information, contact Rich at [email protected] or 781-475-3862.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Community
Host families needed for international exchange students for 2020-21
-
Community
Take part in study, learn to safely make fermented pickles at home
-
Community
Free virtual summer cooking class offered Aug. 13
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Timothy C. Dumais
-
Local & State
Skowhegan area school board reviews back-to-school plan, mascot update