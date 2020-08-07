Annually, University Credit Union in Orono awards scholarships to students from each University of Maine System institution and Maine Maritime Academy to support students’ pursuit of their higher education goals.

“We continue to be inspired by students as they pursue their education, especially overcoming the challenges of 2020,” said Renee Ouellette, president and CEO of UCU. “Congratulations and good luck to the recipients,” according to a news release from University Credit Union.

For 2020, the following students received a $1,000 scholarship from University Credit Union:

Christopher Ireland of Lincoln plans to attend Maine Maritime Academy to study Marine Engineering Operations.

Sergei Bing of Hinckley plans to attend the University of Southern Maine to study Cybersecurity.

Samantha Seder of Houlton plans to attend the University of Maine at Presque Isle to study Exercise Science.

Samuel Medina of Windham plans to attend the University of Maine at Machias to study Secondary Education.

Loren Plourde of Madawaska plans to attend the University of Maine at Fort Kent to study Nursing.

Portia Hardy of Winthrop plans to attend the University of Maine at Farmington to study Earth and Environmental Science.

Adriana Richard of Franklin plans to attend the University of Maine at Augusta to study Public Administration.

Maija Overturf of Corinth plans to attend the University of Maine to study Elementary Education.

For more information about the UCU Scholarship, visit ucu.maine.edu/scholarship.

