Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing restrictions on large, indoor gatherings, the 2020 Harvest Ball has been canceled.

The ball has been held in each of the last 13 years and sold out in 2018 and 2019 with more than 400 attendees. The 2021 Harvest Ball will be held on Friday, Oct. 22, at the Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland, according to a news release from Dave Guthro, communications director, Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland.

The event, which features dinner, dancing and a large silent auction, benefits the evangelizing mission of Harvest, the official magazine of the Diocese of Portland. The magazine serves as an instrument of teaching, communication, and community building and helps the diocese bring the Gospel message to Maine Catholics.

Those who would like to receive Harvest or to make a contributions to support the magazine can visit portlanddiocese.org/harvest.

