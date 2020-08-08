What passes for character on the part of Donald Trump was once again put on full display once again. First was his snub of the late John Lewis and the second the first pitch “invitation” at Yankee Stadium.

All of official Washington is paying tribute to the civil rights icon, except for Trump. Perhaps the snub is based on their mutual dislike, but equally possible is that Trump’s overt racism is surfacing to keep his street cred among the true believers.

The Yankee incident is even more perplexing, as it turns out that there was not even an invitation from the team. Rather, Trump apparently made the whole thing up because of his jealousy of Dr. Fauci being asked by the Washington team to throw out the first pitch.

These incidents transcend the astonishing and even the appalling. What they do offer, however, is an insight into the gaping chasm that is Trump’s soul. Coupled with his pandemic responses, or lack thereof, all based on his reelection strategy, Trump continues to prove his manifest unsuitability for the highest office in the land.

Michael Conley

Belgrade

