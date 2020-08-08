As July 31 (actually July 26) was the end of unemployment stimulus — you know, the extra $600 for the unemployed in the COVID-19 relief package passed by Congress.

I was reading an article titled, “What does this mean for the unemployed?” I will tell you. It means that they have to get a job. I believe minimum wage in this state is $12 an hour. Granted, it’s not a lot of money in the grand scheme. But guess what? It’s better than most get for a regular weekly benefit. There are so many places hiring.

Now let’s look at some “essential” workers that had to work, even though they were making far less than the unemployed. These people worked every day scheduled, because if they didn’t they would be deemed not eligible for unemployment. Yeah, that’s right, they had to work. Some had to give up their vacation pay if they chose to take a break. Others worked overtime, because their employer was shortstaffed.

So, before you people that were collecting the stimulus benefits start crying about not having enough money to survive, feel grateful that you got it. Now it’s time to step up and get a job, so you can understand what it’s like to struggle like “essential” workers did and still are.

Here’s another thought: Get educated for a position that pays much more than minimum wage. People do it every day, and you can do it too.

Douglas Mills

Nobleboro

