Woodlands Memory Care of Madison, the first and only purpose-built memory care community in the Madison/Skowhegan area designed exclusively to meet the unique needs of individuals living with Azheimer’s disease or related memory impairments, celebrated its grand opening Tuesday according to a news release from Kristen Gilley, director of development at Woodlands.

The 20,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art community will serve 42 residents, both those able to pay privately as well as individuals receiving subsidies from the MaineCare program, and will employ a full-time staff of 30 caregivers. The community features an onsite salon, physical and occupational therapy center, and a large outside courtyard with walking paths, gardens and a large gazebo. It is located on more than 7 acres abutting the Madison/Skowhegan town line.

“We were receiving many inquiries and admitting a significant number of residents from the Madison/Skowhegan area to our Waterville and Farmington memory care communities,” said Woodlands Senior Living Chief Operating Officer Matthew Walters, according to the release. “We realized the need for our services in this area was more than sufficient to support the development of a new community. We are proud that local families will be able to access high-quality memory care for loved ones — closer to home.”

Kelly Burns brother-in-law is a new resident of Woodlands Memory Care of Madison. He was moved from the Woodlands Senior Living Hallowell location to Madison, reducing travel time for his family by 20 minutes. “It’s extremely important for people living with dementia to be connected to their families so they can stay grounded in reality and the things that are important to them. Having (my brother-in-law) close by will continue to enable us to do visits regularly. That contact with us on a regular basis is crucial,” said Burns of the recent move. “We are very excited about him being there and it’s a beautiful facility. The staff in the Woodlands (Senior Living) community really treat residents with respect and dignity — that’s really important to us as a family.”

For a video tour and images, visit woodlandsmaine.com/location/madison.

Stephen Wallace promoted to senior vice president, retail by Maine State Credit Union

Stephen Wallace has been promoted to senior vice president, retail by the Maine State Credit Union, announced by Tucker Cole, chief executive officer. In his new role, Wallace will continue to lead the retail team’s efforts and help expand the credit union into Southern Maine, according to a news release from Jennifer Roper, director of marketing at Maine State Credit Union.

“Steve has been instrumental to the growth of Maine State Credit Union over the past several years,” said Cole. “His dedication to creating a platform for our staff to continue to provide exceptional member service internally and externally is second to none. I look forward to having him as part of the senior leadership team.”

Since joining Maine State Credit Union in 2018, Wallace created and launched an internal digital full-service eBranch. This team of people helps with all member issues, including opening loans and deposit accounts. Wallace also created a deposit services team that manages the paper process of opening and servicing accounts, which frees up the member service representative to provide members with the highest service level. Wallace also oversees branch member operations and loan servicing.

“Working at Maine State Credit Union energizes me. We are in a new, uncharted world of banking brought on by COVID-19, which makes my role even more exciting,” said Wallace. “We have a talented team of people who care about each other’s success as well as our members. I look forward to coming to work each day.”

Augusta-area SERVPRO franchises recognized for outstanding performance

During SERVPRO’s 51st annual convention — the company’s first virtual convention — top company representatives recognized the extraordinary performance of the following SERVPRO franchisees in the Augusta area, according to a news release from the company:

• Anthony Wolverton, owner of SERVPRO of Augusta/Waterville, Millionaire’s Gold award.

• Shawn Cox, owner of SERVPRO of Bath/Brunswick, Chairman’s Bronze award.

Originally scheduled for July 5-9 in Boston but reformatted because of restrictions and concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the online event kicked off with a live opening night reception July 6 and wrapped up with a live awards show on July 9.

“It has been a challenging year for our business, because our franchisees had to balance delivering the world-class service that SERVPRO is known for with taking extra precautions to protect the health and well-being of both their teams and their clients,” said Rick Isaacson, CEO of Servpro Industries LLC.

Northern Light Inland Hospital welcomes Jessica Laviolette, Robin Fuller

Northern Light Inland Hospital welcomes Jessica Laviolette, doctor of osteopathy. She joins Northern Light Osteopathic Care practice at 180 Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville.

Laviolette earned her undergraduate degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and her medical degree from Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Lansing, Michigan. She is a specialist in osteopathic neuromusculoskeletal (nerves, muscles and skeletal conditions) medicine, which complements traditional therapies and offers non-surgical options for acute and chronic neuromusculoskeletal and joint conditions. She also provides osteopathic manipulative treatment, which is a set of hands-on techniques used by osteopathic physicians to diagnose, treat and prevent illness or injury.

Laviolette treats a broad range of musculoskeletal conditions including lower back pain, thoracic pain, neck pain, headaches, musculoskeletal pain in pregnancy, asthma in children and newborn infants with fussiness or feeding difficulties.

Also, Northern Light Inland Hospital welcomes Robin Fuller, APRN, nurse practitioner.

Fuller joins Northern Light Sleep Diagnostics in Waterville, located on the Inland campus. She has been a nurse for 12 years and is board-certified as an adult-gerontology primary nurse practitioner. She will be available for sleep consultations and sleep hygiene services.

Easterseals delivers continued services with support from the TD Charitable Foundation

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all New Hampshire and Maine residents, but because of the generosity of the TD Charitable Foundation, Easterseals NH and ME Military & Veterans Services has been able to quickly and efficiently help service members, veterans and their families with a wide range of family, personal and financial needs, according to a news release from Ashley Severs, development and communication manager with Easterseals.

The restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic have made it challenging for people to access the services they rely on for their health and well-being. Easterseals is grateful for philanthropic partners, including the foundation, that provided the financial support needed to continue services for low-income veterans and their families. The grant from the foundation will ensure that veterans continue to receive critical care coordination and emergency financial assistance while maintaining personal safety during the pandemic.

Maureen Beauregard, president & CEO for Easterseals New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has changed all of our lives, but with the generous support of the TD Charitable Foundation, Easterseals Military & Veterans Services in New Hampshire and Maine were able to adapt and quickly respond to the needs of those who have served our country.”

“We are deeply grateful to those who have served our country and to the organizations who assist those who have served,” said Sheryl McQuade, regional president, Northern New England, TD Bank. “We are proud to support Easterseals New Hampshire and Maine and their efforts to ensure our most vulnerable residents, including low-income veterans, continue to receive the critical assistance they need during this time.”

For more information about Easterseals programs and services visit, easterseals.com/nh and easterseals.com/maine. More information on the foundation is available at tdbank.com/corporate-responsibility/the-ready-commitment/funding-opportunities/.

Dawn Rockwell new board member of SeniorsPlus

SeniorsPlus, the designated Western Maine Area Agency on Aging, based in Lewiston, reports that Dawn Rockwell of Jay has joined its board of directors. She is the program coordinator for Woodlands Senior Living of Farmington in their Memory Care Community. She is also a member of the Rotary Club of Farmington.

SeniorsPlus was established in 1972. The overall program goal of SeniorsPlus, which is headquartered in Lewiston, is to assist older adults and adults with disabilities in Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties to remain safely at home for as long as possible. It serves more than 19,000 people annually. The mission of SeniorsPlus is to enrich the lives of seniors and adults with disabilities. SeniorsPlus believes in supporting the independence, dignity and quality of life of those it serves.

Franklin Memorial awarded three-year hospital accreditation

Franklin Memorial Hospital has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Hospital Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care, according to a news release from the Farmington hospital.

Franklin Memorial Hospital underwent a rigorous, unannounced three-day onsite review in early June. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers conducted onsite observations and interviews with staff in the hospital’s inpatient departments, outpatient departments, and the Franklin Health practices to evaluate compliance with hospital standards spanning several areas.

The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance in areas such as emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, and medication management, among others.

“We have an organizational effort and commitment to best-practice standards of care with a focus on patient safety and robust clinical information systems aimed at improving patient care,” said Barbara Sergio, BSN, MSHA, CPHQ, senior director of quality and patient safety. “Compliance with performance standards and best practices are what we do every day here at Franklin Memorial. The staff participate in ‘mock’ surveys annually and do continuous chart review and audits to ensure we meet industry standards. We welcomed our Joint Commission partners during this survey process as it ensures we are always providing the best care possible for our patients.”

“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend Franklin Memorial Hospital for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”

Compiled from submitted news releases. For more business briefs, visit CentralMaine.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »