University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering a webinar about fall garden activities to help improve soil health from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, according to a news release from the UMaine Extension in Orono.

UMaine Extension educator Caragh Fitzgerald will discuss “Cover Crops and Soil Management in the Garden” with a special emphasis on cover crops. Fitzgerald will talk about what to cover crops to plant, when to plant them, and how to manage them to get the most benefit.

Registration is required; a $5 donation is optional. Register on the event webpage to attend the webinar live or receive a link to the recording. This is the second in a six-part summer gardening webinar series offered every other Monday through September. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest at 207-781-6099 or [email protected].

