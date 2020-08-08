All young adult Catholics are encouraged to participate in the free “Living in God’s Time” virtual retreat Friday through Sunday, Sept. 11-13. The event will begin at 7 p.m. Friday and conclude at noon Sunday. It is being co-sponsored by the Diocese of Portland and the Diocese of Manchester, New Hampshire, to invite men and women from both states to come together for a special and meaningful weekend, according to a news release from Dave Guthro, communication director, Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland.

The Young Adult Catholics in Maine group is an initiative of the Diocese of Portland’s Office of Lifelong Faith Formation which, among other missions, offers support to young adult ministry, ages 18 to 35, at the diocesan and parish levels throughout the state. The office is made possible by the annual Catholic Appeal.

“One of the goals of this ministry is to connect young adults with their peer community through spiritual and religious formation and to deliver programming that educates, forms, and evangelizes them,” said Hannah Gonneville, assistant coordinator of the diocese’s Office of Lifelong Faith Formation. “We also advocate for the roles and needs of young adults in the Church and in society, and promote the role of the Church and the Gospel in their lives.”

The schedule for the weekend will include a mix of real-time interactions via video conference and time for personal reflection. The retreat will conclude with a live-streamed Mass in southern Maine that, if conditions allow, registrants will have the option to attend in person. For more information or to register, visit portlanddiocese.org/olff/ya-retreat.

In addition, the group offers a virtual Lectio Divina (using the daily readings) at 8 p.m. Thursdays. The group also gathers for an informal, virtual viewing of The Chosen at 8 p.m. Saturdays. All are welcome to join in these experiences. During non-pandemic times, the group also participates in a variety of live experiences such as Theology on Tap and other special programs.

To gain access to the password or for more information about these and other group events, contact Gonneville at [email protected].

