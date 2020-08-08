Maine State Police are asking for help locating a missing 17-year-old boy from Pennsylvania who may be in Maine.

Biagio Coppola-Torres was last seen on Friday in Saylorsburg, Pa., and was spotted in Falmouth around 1 p.m. Saturday, state police said in a news release.

Police described him as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, and roughly 200 pounds, with purple curly hair and brown eyes. Coppola-Torres is autistic and has mannerisms associated with a younger child, state police said, and is believed to be alone.

He is driving a baby blue Ford Edge SUV, with a dark, unique rear Pennsylvania plate with the number RR5P73. The front plate shows the symbol associated with the Marvel Comics character “The Punisher” – an elongated black-and-white skull. The vehicle also has a long scratch across the front and back passenger-side doors, and damage to the left front bumper.

State police are asking anyone who sees Coppola-Torres or his vehicle to call 911 or 207-624-7076.

