The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Bureau of Parks and Lands has announced that its 2021 State Park Passes go on sale Aug. 15.

State Park montage includes Roque Bluffs, Warren Island, Aroostook and Mount Blue State Parks. It is a great deal because the 2021 Park Pass is good for the remainder of 2020 and all of 2021; that’s 16 months for the price of 12 months, according to a news release from the Bureau of Parks and Lands.

Passes can be purchased at a Maine State Park. View the list of participating parks and their day-use fees at maine.gov.

Please note that Maine State Park Passes are not accepted at Acadia National Park, Allagash Wilderness Waterway, Baxter State Park, Maine Wildlife Park, Peacock Beach, Penobscot Narrows Observatory, Penobscot River Corridor, Scarborough Beach, the Songo Lock, or Swan Island, and for day-use only and does not include camping.

A Maine State Park Pass is a day-entry key to extraordinary locations and activities.

For more information, visit maine.gov.

