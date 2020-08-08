SKOWHEGAN – Annabelle “Annie” Rooney, 87, passed away peacefully on Aug. 5, 2020 at home in her sleep. She was born in Mercer on Dec. 21, 1932, the daughter of John and Sylvia (Hanson) Ingersoll.

She graduated from Farmington High School and attended Massachusetts College of Embalming in Boston.

She worked at various jobs with her greatest passion being working with animals as owner and operator of P and S Stables. She enjoyed working in her garden, canning and sharing with family and friends.

Annie was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Ronald, Bobby, Jon “Jack”, James, and Tom Ingersoll; first husband, Edward Gilman, second husband, Raynold Paine, third husband, John Rooney; sons, Barnett, Ray, and Daniel Paine, daughters, Rebecca Nipper and Angelena Kent.

She is survived by her sister, Parthene Ingersoll Mahoney (Phil); sons, Jon Gilman (Donna), Jeff Paine (Jan), and Tim Paine; grandchildren, Lisa Olsen, Vance Farmer, George Crowley Jr., Rebecca Wilson, Bobby-Jo Blodgett, Jeremy Paine, Jeff Paine Jr., Jeni Moody, Brian Paine, Christopher Paine, Timothy Paine, Elizabeth Watson, Leigh Paine, Roxie Paine, Anna Mendoza, John Harlow; and many great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She had a very close relationship with her great-grandson, Isaack Graf and good friend, Cheryl Hayden.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 15 at Forest Hill Cemetery, 229 Upper Park St., Madison. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Smart and Edwards Funeral Home, Skowhegan.

