SKOWHEGAN – Margaret “Peggy” Elizabeth (Perkins) Greenleaf passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at the age of 91. She was born March 7, 1929 in Madison, the only daughter of Robert and Thelma (Bird) Perkins.

She married Lowell Greenleaf Sr. on June 4, 1949 in Skowhegan. They had three children. She worked in the local shoe shop until 1969 when she became a full-time mother and housewife. Despite many medical issues, she persevered in life, much to the amazement of many medical professionals.

Peggy is survived by her children, Candice Lowe of Jacksonville, Fla., Warren Greenleaf and wife Karen of Skowhegan and Thomas Greenleaf of Palm Springs, Calif., daughter-in-law, Geraldine LaPointe of Norridgewock; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband; parents; three brothers, Robert Jr., Reginald, and twin brother, Richard; son-in-law, Lowell Greenleaf Jr.

The family would like to thank the staff of Redington-Fairview General Hospital for their care and compassion during Peggy’s final days.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 14, 1 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery in Skowhegan.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

