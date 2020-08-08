BENTON – Roger A. Tuttle, 80, passed away July 26, 2020 at his home in Benton. He was born Oct. 17, 1939 in Clinton, the son of Elwin A. and Annie B. (Holt) Tuttle.

He was employed as a carpenter most of his life. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved to camp at Moxie Lake with his friends.

Roger is survived by his wife, Sandra (Bean) Tuttle; children, Bruce and Debbie Turner, Darlene and Larry Bunt, Elissa Nelson, Francis and Suzann Tuttle; several stepchildren, Greg and Kathy Bean, Kurt Schutz, Eric Schutz, Holly Holmes, Tammy Schutz, Fred and Mary Lou Storen; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; siblings, Eleanor Guest, Shirley Chudzik, Alton Tuttle.

He was predeceased by Richard.

A Celebration of Life will be held 12 p.m., Saturday, August 15, at 395 East Benton Road, Benton.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

