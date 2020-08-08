OAKLAND – Senior Master Sgt. Richard Ardane Cole passed away on Aug. 1, 2020 after a long battle with dementia. Senior Master Sgt. Richard A. Cole, 88 years old, of Guilford, was the son of Grayden and Gilda Bickford Cole. He was a graduate of Piscataquis Community High School where he enjoyed playing basketball and other sports.

After enlisting in the U.S. Air Force he was awarded the Bronze Star, Outstanding Airmanship Award, and many other commendation medals. He distinguished himself by meritorious service with sustained superior performance as a B-52H Gunner, 720th Bombardment Squadron during the Viet Nam War.

He was an accomplished pilot and instructor. He received an honorable discharge after 22 years of service. He served his country with honor and we are proud of his commitment, sacrifice and accomplishments for the safety of others.

After his discharge he worked at various jobs including carpentry and contracting with his brother Bob in Florida before his return to Maine. He has been married to Anita for 32 years. He worked at Guilford Senior Citizens Complex doing maintenance and ground work until they moved to the Oakland. Richard enjoyed camping, cross country skiing and most of all bass fishing on various local lakes and ponds with sons-in-law, Richard Salmonson and Matthew Stone. He always started his day with a cheerful, “Good Morning” to those around him.

He is predeceased by his parents; two brothers, Roderick and Robert Cole, brother-in-law, James White; daughter, Belinda Lawrence and son-in-law, Richard Salmonson.

He is survived and sadly missed by his loving wife, Anita LaBree Cole of Oakland; and her children, Pat Salmonson, James Foshay, Ruth McMorrow and husband Kevin, Peter Foshay and wife Deena, and Mary Stone and husband Matthew; his sons, Mark and Mike Newall; his sister, Norma White of South Portland; special niece, Sandy Cavalcante of Palms Springs Fla. and nephew, John White of Portland; as well as many other nieces, nephews; cousins; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at Maine Veterans Home Company A and C for their excellent care and kindness, as well as, staff and physicians at MGMC Augusta 3 West.

A private family graveside committal service will be held at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. A family gathering will be held at a later time.

An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral and Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the Maine Children’s Home for Little Wanderers and The Humane Society Waterville Area.

