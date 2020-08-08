CORINNA – Shirley Stratton, 94, died Aug. 7, 2020 at a Dover-Foxcroft nursing home. She was born Jan. 30, 1926 in Augusta, a daughter of Arthur and Marjorie (Anderson) Morin. She had been employed as a nurse’s aide. She was a member of the Corinna Happy Hour Club.

Shirley is survived by three sons, Leonard and wife Susan of Corinna, William and wife Olin of Leesburg, Va., and Kevin of Corinna; two daughters, Sheila and husband Joseph Haley of Palmyra, Sandy and husband Tim Hazeltine of Etna; two sisters, Janice Hunt of Randolph, and Connie Lamsey of West Springfield, Mass.; f8ve grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.

Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Leonard, on April 29, 2009; and her son, Thomas, on August 11, 2010.

Burial will be in the Corinna Village Cemetery. Those who wish may leave written condolences at http://www.CrosbyNeal.com

