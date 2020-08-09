To the person or people who took the Black Lives Matter signs from our home on a recent night, we are hopeful that you believe in racial equity and couldn’t find your own signs so took ours for your yard. If not, and you were offended by them, we hope you will ask yourself why, because here’s the deal.

Most everything we whites have — and we assume you are white — was obtained somewhere along the line on the backs of Black people. We built the table, set the table, and occupy the table. It’s time we start acknowledging that and sharing our privilege.

Colin Clarcq
Hannah Liscord
Lisa Clarcq
Tom Liscord

Wayne

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles