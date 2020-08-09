The column by Nick Bennett characterizing Central Maine Power’s plan to place a power line through one of the last wild places in Maine as a shell game was spot on (“Don’t fall for CMP, Hydro-Quebec climate change claims,” June 30). That line will benefit only Hydro-Quebec, rewarding them for destroying thousands of acres of land in Quebec and harming the indigenous people who lived on them and Iberdrola , the Spanish company that owns Central Maine Power.
Equipment used to build a new line will emit a very large amount of CO2 , and remove many thousands of CO2-sucking trees.
I have cut out this article and sending along with a note to the governor, and would urge your readers to do the same. This line should not be built. Let’s leave something to future generations.
Edward Riggs
Albion
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Food & Dining
Cool off with a range of icy treats, from colorful shave ice to boozy ice pops
-
Green plate special
Green Plate Special: Advice we can follow: Stay cool, and eat more pie
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Letters to the Editor
A lesson to go with stolen signs
-
Maine Gardener
Maine Gardener: Prep now for a better garden next year
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.