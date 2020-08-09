The column by Nick Bennett characterizing Central Maine Power’s plan to place a power line through one of the last wild places in Maine as a shell game was spot on (“Don’t fall for CMP, Hydro-Quebec climate change claims,” June 30). That line will benefit only Hydro-Quebec, rewarding them for destroying thousands of acres of land in Quebec and harming the indigenous people who lived on them and Iberdrola , the Spanish company that owns Central Maine Power.

Equipment used to build a new line will emit a very large amount of CO2 , and remove many thousands of CO2-sucking trees.

I have cut out this article and sending along with a note to the governor, and would urge your readers to do the same. This line should not be built. Let’s leave something to future generations.

 

Edward Riggs

Albion

