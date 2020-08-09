Although President Trump has claimed many times that he is a great problem solver, he is currently being scathingly assailed for his lack of leadership on the COVID-19 pandemic. His performance will be judged by history. There is, however, a huge matter that he can use to resurrect his claimed greatness as a deal maker.

Trump has declared that this year’s election will be so fraught with problems that the results might not be valid. He is right to claim that the integrity of the voting process is a pillar of democracy. Sure, time is short, but if he were able to use his skills and work at “warp speed” with congress and state governors to ensure that the election goes smoothly and ethically, it truly would make America great again.

The president has options to either lob complaints or to help fix the problems he sees; he deserves a chance to try the latter.

Richard H. Tarbuck

Readfield

