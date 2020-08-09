Although President Trump has claimed many times that he is a great problem solver, he is currently being scathingly assailed for his lack of leadership on the COVID-19 pandemic. His performance will be judged by history. There is, however, a huge matter that he can use to resurrect his claimed greatness as a deal maker.
Trump has declared that this year’s election will be so fraught with problems that the results might not be valid. He is right to claim that the integrity of the voting process is a pillar of democracy. Sure, time is short, but if he were able to use his skills and work at “warp speed” with congress and state governors to ensure that the election goes smoothly and ethically, it truly would make America great again.
The president has options to either lob complaints or to help fix the problems he sees; he deserves a chance to try the latter.
Richard H. Tarbuck
Readfield
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Food & Dining
Cool off with a range of icy treats, from colorful shave ice to boozy ice pops
-
Green plate special
Green Plate Special: Advice we can follow: Stay cool, and eat more pie
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Letters to the Editor
A lesson to go with stolen signs
-
Maine Gardener
Maine Gardener: Prep now for a better garden next year
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.