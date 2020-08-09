Sen. Matt Pouliot, R-Augusta, wants everyone to return to work. Everyone, apparently, except for himself and his Republican colleagues (“Republican lawmakers again reject call for special session,” Aug. 5).
In the chorus of Republican legislators calling for Maine to reopen, even when reopening would put the health and safety of Mainers at risk, Sen. Pouliot’s voice has been one of the loudest. Just look at his Facebook page. Throughout the pandemic, Sen. Pouliot has posted stories of businesses struggling due to coronavirus restrictions, all the while calling for reopening the state so Mainers could get back to work. In May, he even shared his party’s letter calling for the legislature to return to Augusta.
Considering this supposed commitment to rescuing the economy, I found it odd that Sen. Pouliot has suddenly decided that his work is not necessary. When Democrats tried to reconvene the Legislature to work for Maine people, Republicans like Sen. Pouliot refused to respond to their call. This obstructionist political stunt is crass, hypocritical, and dangerous. If the Legislature does not reconvene, the small businesses Pouliot claims to champion could face more burdensome and unnecessary taxes.
It’s clear Maine Republicans are willing to sacrifice the people and businesses of our state to play a pointless political game.
Alicia Barnes
Augusta
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Food & Dining
Cool off with a range of icy treats, from colorful shave ice to boozy ice pops
-
Green plate special
Green Plate Special: Advice we can follow: Stay cool, and eat more pie
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Letters to the Editor
A lesson to go with stolen signs
-
Maine Gardener
Maine Gardener: Prep now for a better garden next year
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.