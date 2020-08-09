Maine’s U.S. senators struck a dramatically different tone in their responses to President Trump’s executive actions this weekend to unilaterally free up funds for coronavirus relief.

Some critics accused the president of usurping Congress’ constitutional power of the purse in his actions Saturday, which included a memorandum that would extend enhanced unemployment benefits that expired in July, albeit at a lower rate – $400 monthly rather than $600. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., called the move “unconstitutional slop.”

Angus King, Maine’s junior senator, followed suit on Sunday, saying the president’s actions moved the country closer to an “elected monarchy.” Republican Sen. Susan Collins, meanwhile, criticized congressional Democrats for blocking the extension of unemployment benefits and called on them to “negotiate seriously.”

“If the President’s unconstitutional executive orders are allowed to proceed, they would accelerate the erosion of Congress’s fundamental powers and lead us further down the path to the undermining of the American experiment in self-governance,” King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, said in a statement. “This maneuver effectively ignores our system of checks and balances – and Congress retaining the power of the purse – and instead is moving us toward an elected monarchy. I wonder if those who cheer this action now will feel the same when a Democratic president wields these kinds of powers based upon this precedent.”

King went on to criticize the substance of the plan Trump put forward on Saturday. It would extend $400 in monthly benefits to those unemployed during the pandemic, but asks states to pay 25 percent – money some states say they don’t have. The plan also would re-route money from disaster relief funds – an idea King called a “shell game” that could leave the country unprepared in the next crisis.

The president stepped in on Saturday after prolonged negotiations stalled in Congress. Democrats in the Senate are declining to support a Republican-backed relief bill, saying it contains too many giveaways to corporations and the ultra-rich. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., so far has not taken up a House-passed bill from May that would advance the Democratic-controlled chamber’s aid plan.

Collins, in contrast to King, took a swing at Democrats on Sunday.

“I hope the President’s actions will prompt Democratic leaders to negotiate seriously to reach a much-needed agreement to help struggling families, seniors, schools, businesses, municipalities & the USPS with this persistent pandemic,” she said in a statement, referring in part to the U.S. Postal Service. “Three times, Senate Democratic leaders blocked extending extra unemployment benefits to prevent their expiration during the negotiations.”

Collins acknowledged the constitutional concerns, calling for Congress to pass legislation soon.

“Congress must act quickly,” she said. “There are constitutional limits on what the President can do to help through executive orders.”

Her spokespeople said she was not available to comment further about the constitutionality of the president’s actions.

Spokespeople for Maine’s U.S. representatives, Democrats Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden, didn’t immediately reply Sunday afternoon to requests for responses to Trump’s actions.

Trump’s suite of executive actions on Saturday included an executive order that directs federal agencies to “consider” continuing a suspension of housing evictions during the pandemic. Other presidential memoranda, which carry less weight than an executive order, call for the continuation of jobless benefits and the suspension of the payroll tax through the rest of the year for Americans making less than $100,000 annually. The tax would still be due at a later date.

Though some Republicans, such as Sasse, decried what they perceived as the unconstitutionality of the president’s actions, the response in Congress largely fell along party lines.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called Trump’s plan “meager” on Saturday, adding that it shows he “still does not comprehend the seriousness or the urgency of the health and economic crises facing working families.”

McConnell blasted Democrats for having “sabotaged backroom talks with absurd demands that would not help working people.”

“I support President Trump exploring his options to get unemployment benefits and other relief to the people who need them the most,” he said in a statement Saturday.

This story will be updated.

