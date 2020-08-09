The man found dead in the Webhannet River on Saturday has been identified as Robert Rasche, 61, of Bellingham, Massachusetts, according to a press release from the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

The Maine Marine Patrol began a search for a body at 11 a.m., on Saturday after being notified that an unoccupied 21-foot sailboat was adrift in the Webhannet. At 2:30 p.m., the body was located by Marine Patrol Pilot Steve Ingram, who was doing air surveillance while the patrol vessel Impact searched the water around the boat.

The body was found below Mile Road near Wells Harbor. Once recovered, it was taken to shore and then transported to the Medical Examiner’s office. Assisting in the search were the Wells Police Department, Wells Fire Department, Wells Ocean Rescue, Wells Harbormaster and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Identification was delayed until the Marine Patrol was able to notify Rasche’s family members.

