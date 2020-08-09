SACO – Wayne Kenneth Morse, 74, of Saco, passed away peacefully July 23, 2020, in the comfort of his home, after being diagnosed only a year and a half earlier with Alzheimer’s disease. Wayne was born on April 30, 1946 to parents, Norman E. and Florence E. (Wallace) Morse. He was raised and attended school in Scarborough with his two older siblings, Louise and Richard “Dick” Morse. In his youth, Wayne was an Eagle Scout, played Little League baseball, played the clarinet and saxophone, and worked on his uncle’s farm with his siblings. He was active on the high school swim and track teams, the high school band, and the ski team. He especially enjoyed his class trip to New York City with his classmates. He graduated from Scarborough High School, class of ’64, and continued his skills in the trades at Southern Maine Technical College, graduating in 1966 with an associate degree in the building trades/carpentry field. He then enlisted with the Army/National Guard and served with them for the next six years.In 1967, he married Lauren (Villacci) and together had two daughters, Debbie and Laurie. They all resided in Falmouth during the ’70s and ’80s. After his marriage to Lauren ended, he purchased 30 acres in Saco, and built his home there. During this time of his life, he met and married Laura Sharpe. Although this marriage ended as well, they remained friends, and it was she who cared for him when first diagnosed, until the time of his passing. We can’t thank her enough for the selflessness she showed during these last few months, especially…as it was his wish to remain at home to the very end. Many thanks to Home Instead Senior Care and Hospice of Southern Maine, both of whom assisted Wayne and Laura during this time, as well.Wayne was employed by the State of Maine, Department of Transportation as an Engineering Tech II, retiring after 30 years of service, at the age of 52. Most of his career was spent supervising and inspecting the construction of roads and bridges from Houlton to Kittery, on what today is the Maine portion of the United States Interstate Highway System. He also surveyed on the side to help make ends meet, while supporting his young family. After his retirement from the Maine DOT he continued to work for several private earthwork contractors. Although many of us gave him grief for retiring at such a young age, we can now appreciate the fact that he had made the right decision for himself. He was an avid gun person and target shooter, and a very talented gunsmith who built many of his own black powder rifles (absolute works of art) that he competed with at the annual muzzle loading shoot held by the Scarborough Rod and Gun Club, of which he was a past president. In addition, he traveled all over the Northeastern United States competing in, and often winning in, black powder shooting contests. He was also a successful gardener, whose bounty, much to our dismay, was more than we ever wanted to attend to as kids, but absolutely loved when the fresh taste of summer veggies were served on our dinner plates in the dead of winter! He managed his woodlot, and with his Kubota Tractor and Farmi winch, harvested and processed his own firewood, and sold the excess. He was a very proud, independent, and self-sufficient man. He loved to hunt deer and grouse, and especially enjoyed his yearly hunting trips to his best friend’s (Fred Brown) deer camp near Cherryfield. Although some years our freezer showed no new venison inventory, the time spent with Fred and “company” was very special to him. Other hunting trips sent the gang down to Pennsylvania where herds of deer were large but the size of the deer were always compared to that of small dogs…but the fields of Gettysburg drew him back, time and time again. He was a history buff – and loved to read/talk about the Civil War, in particular.Wayne is predeceased by his parents; and his best friend, Fred Brown. He is survived by his daughters, Debbie Flint and son-in-law, Phil of Gorham, and Laurie Jean Morse of Buxton; grandchildren, Abby and Matt Flint, both of Gorham; sister, Louise Cleveland and brother-in-law, Roger “Bud” of Charlton, Mass., and brother, Richard “Dick” Morse and sister-in-law, Dianne of South China; nieces and nephews, Kathy, April, Reed and Joy, all of Massachusetts and Chris, Glen and Ann, all of Maine; many great-nieces and great-nephews, and some cousins; as well as special friends, Roger Delaware and Dana Robinson. No formal services will be held, but an outdoor, celebration of life is scheduled for August 16 at 1 p.m. for immediate family and close friends, at Debbie’s home in Gorham. It is asked that all be respectful of the current COVID-19 dilemma and have masks with them should they be deemed necessary. To offer condolences and to sign Wayne’s guestbook, please visit Jones, Rich and Barnes website: http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

