Skowhegan High School Class of 1963 will have a “Tail Gate Gathering” at noon Saturday, Aug. 29, at the top of Hilton Hill.
Members are asked to bring their lunches, chairs and masks. Beverages and chips will be provided as well as a comfort station. Classmates can drive vehicles to the site, no walking involved. Hope for a nice day, in the event of inclement
weather the outing will be canceled.
For more information, call Cindy Laiho at 858-0946.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Skowhegan High School Class of 1963 “Tail Gate Gathering”
-
Sports
Morikawa, 23, claims PGA Championship with memorable surge
-
Sports
Koepka follows his trash talk with trashy play
-
Local & State
Man armed with knife prompts Portland police to shut down part of Park Avenue
-
Nation & World
No parties, no trips: Colleges set COVID-19 rules for fall