Skowhegan High School Class of 1963 will have a “Tail Gate Gathering” at noon Saturday, Aug. 29, at the top of Hilton Hill.

Members are asked to bring their lunches, chairs and masks. Beverages and chips will be provided as well as a comfort station. Classmates can drive vehicles to the site, no walking involved. Hope for a nice day, in the event of inclement

weather the outing will be canceled.

For more information, call Cindy Laiho at 858-0946.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous