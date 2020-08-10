STRONG — Voters will consider a proposed $747,601.86 municipal budget during the annual town meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday at Fire Station.

The town had been set to hold its annual meeting in March but then COVID-19 restrictions were put in place and the meeting had to be postponed.

Residents are asked to wear face coverings, bring their own chairs and set them up 6 feet apart, and abide by the state’s social distancing guidelines during the meeting at 16 River St.

The proposed budget is $2,294.76 less than last year’s budget. It does not factor in anticipated revenues or the town’s share of budgets for Maine School Administrative District 58 or Franklin County.

There are 39 articles on the warrant residents will contend with, including the election of a meeting moderator.

One article asks to see what sum voters will vote to transfer from the town’s surplus to reduce the town’s 2020 tax commitment. Selectmen recommend $250,000. As of March, the town’s surplus amount was $894,707, Treasurer Sandy Mitchell said Monday.

Elections to town and school boards were held at the polls July 14.

Former Selectman Richard “Dick” Worthley won a three-year selectman’s term over former Selectman Gerald “Mike” Pond by a 209-139 vote, according to Town Clerk Betsy DuBois’ election information.

MSAD 58 directors Lois Barker and Jessie Stinchfield who were unopposed for two, three-year terms on the school board, were reelected with 237 and 277 votes, respectively.

Resident Vickie Birden received 46 write-in votes for a four-year term on the town’s Budget Committee.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: