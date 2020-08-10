Last summer the Theater at Monmouth celebrated its golden anniversary with plays and special events to commemorate 50 years of producing innovative productions of Shakespeare and other classic plays. Because of to the COVID-19 pandemic, TAM’s 2020 (R)evolutionary Season has been put on hold until theater-goers can safely gather together to experience the magic of live theater, according to a news release from the theater.

To continue to celebrate the local community, TAM will hold its 18th silent auction — an opportunity for the theater to promote the businesses, organizations, and individuals that have shown support for its artistic and education programs while generating great brand awareness for their products, excursions, and services.

TAM’s 2020 Silent Auction will look a little different than years past. To social distance patrons from the items, the auction will be held entirely online. New items will be posted weekly through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30. There’s still time to donate a silent auction item and help TAM reach its fundraising goal.

This fundraising event will supports artistic and education programs in schools and community centers throughout Maine. It also serves as a great means of advertising the businesses and organizations that participate. From white water rafting trips, to car detailing, to wine tastings at regional wineries and gift certificates to your favorite local eats — there is something for everyone in the auction. Each week will feature items from different regions of Maine and from away.

Featured items from the Androscoggin Area can be viewed at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10.

Items from Augusta and Monmouth will be featured starting at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17.

The website will be updated with items from Northern Maine and from away at 10 am. Monday, Aug. 4.

Patrons can view the auction catalogue online and bid on their favorite items. From book series, to rafting trips, to handmade quilts, and plenty of gift certificates to favorite local eats, there is something for everyone at this auction. Bid early and bid often to support the theater.

To register and place a bid, visit theateratmonmouth.org.

