Westbrook sculptor Veronica Perez has won a $25,000 Ellis-Beauregard Foundation Visual Artist Fellowship. The award includes a solo exhibition at the Center for Maine Contemporary Art in Rockland.
In a news release announcing the award, Perez said, “Receiving this award is such a wonderful and welcome surprise, especially in a time where the world is hurting. It’s not only enabling me to continue my practice as an artist and activist – but folks see things in me and my work that I can’t even see myself. Things like this fellowship are HUGE reminders to trust yourself and keep pushing forward even when things get dark. I am utterly grateful to the jurors and the Ellis-Beauregard Foundation for their support.”
The Ellis-Beauregard Foundation was founded in 2015 by artists Joan Beauregard and David Ellis in Rockland with a mission of providing resources for artists, engaging with the community and promoting the legacy of the founding artists. Previous winners of the fellowship are Wade Kavanaugh and Stephen Nguyen, Erin Johnson, and Reginald Burrows Hodges.
Jurors for the award were Jennie Goldstein, assistant curator of the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York; Alison Hearst, associate curator at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, Texas; and Kyle Dancewicz, director of exhibitions and programs at the Sculpture Center in New York City.
Perez did her undergraduate work at Moore College of Art & Design in Philadelphia and earned her master’s at Maine College of Art in Portland.
Donna McNeil, executive director of the foundation, called Perez “an artist of quiet dedication, both to her artwork and to social justice. I expect to see her continue to refine and grow in all ways as she receives continued validation for her efforts.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
News
‘Whirlwind’ summer almost over for Auburn Rec Summer Camp
-
Nation & World
Dangerous chemicals remain in Beirut port
-
Local & State
Falmouth closes beach after fishing boat spills fuel
-
Nation & World
Trump abruptly escorted from briefing after shooting near White House
-
Nation & World
In virus talks, Pelosi holds firm; Mnuchin wants a deal
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.