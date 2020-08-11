Bob Marley and Friends Comedy will take the stage from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 14 and 15, at Somerset Abbey, 98 Main St., Madison.

The two shows are limited to 50 people. This is a 21-plus show with adult content.

One the great storytelling comedians, Marley has an endless supply of material about his family, his travels and his home state of Maine. Audiences are always wowed by his ability to give audiences something new, and his good-natured, blue-collar attitude.

Marley’s first television appearance was on “Comedy Central.” He also appeared as Detective Greenly in the movie “The Boondock Saints,” and reprised his role as Detective Greenly in “The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day.”

He has hosted on XM Radio channels 97, Blue Collar Radio, and 99, RawDog Comedy; and, as of 2013, appears weekly on Coast 93.1-WMGX in Portland in a segment called “The World According to Bob.”

Tickets cost $35-$45. For tickets, visit the Skowhegan Chamber of Commerce or somersetabbey.com.