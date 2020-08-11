Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh hits Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand as Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy watches during Game 1 of their playoff series Tuesday in Toronto. The game lasted so long that the Bruins matchup with the Hurricanes, scheduled to be played in the same building, was postponed until Wednesday. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via the Associated Press

TORONTO — The playoff opener between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes was postponed on Tuesday night after the previous game in the same building went into a fifth overtime.

GAME 1

WHO: Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins

WHEN: 11 a.m. Wednesday

TELEVISION: NESN/NBCSN

Game 1 of the series will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday instead.

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets began their game at 3:30 p.m. EDT in Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. They remained tied 2-2 after four overtimes more than five hours later, when the NHL announced they would not keep Boston and Carolina waiting around any longer “due to the length of the Lightning-Blue Jackets game.”

When the game reached the 48-second mark of the fifth overtime, it became the fourth-longest game in NHL history.

