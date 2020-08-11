The series, presented by Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, Fire on Fore, birdtheory., Eminence Arts, Ocean Sound & Lighting, 98.9 WCLZ and the State Theatre, will take place every Friday through Aug. 28, showcasing local and regional talent. Conclave: Weakened Friends is set for Aug. 21, Sara Hallie Richardson w/Amarantos Quartet will be streamed Aug. 28.

Conclave is a continuing series of multi-camera, pro audio, live streamed concerts filmed from the empty State Theatre straight to your device. All streams will be free and viewable via Facebook Live from the State Theatre’s Facebook page. Fans are encouraged to donate to each band via a donation link that will be posted in the stream of each concert.

For more information, visit statetheatreportland.com.