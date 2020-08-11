A recipe challenge, sponsored by Catholic Charities Maine’s Parish Social Ministry, provides an opportunity for all Mainers to put their recipes and cooking knowledge to the test while helping local parish food ministries in the process.

The deadline for the 2020 St. Hildegard Food Pantry Recipe Challenge is Saturday, Aug. 15, and this year, the theme is a Maine staple: the potato, according to a news release from Dave Guthro, communications director, Roman Catholic Diocese of Maine in Portland.

The recipe can be for any main dish or side dish, but all of the ingredients must be items that can be found on a regular basis at a local community food pantry, and all recipes must contain the potato as one of the ingredients. Recipes will be judged on nutritional value and ease of cooking.

The winning recipes will receive a cash donation to the entrants’ parishes to support the food pantry, soup kitchen, or other food-based ministry connected to the parish. The winners will be announced on Thursday, Sept. 17, which is the Feast Day of St. Hildegard, who is known for developing a nutritional philosophy centered on the healing properties of food.

To enter, email recipes to [email protected] with “Recipe Contest” in the subject line or mail recipes to Recipe Contest, Catholic Charities Maine, P.O. Box 10660, Portland, ME 04104. An electronic version of all of the recipes submitted will be made available for all parish food pantries and soup kitchens to use for those they serve.

The mission of Parish Social Ministry is to provide leadership, guidance, Catholic social teaching education, and training to empower parishioners to compassionately serve people of all faiths living in their communities. From Kittery to Madawaska, the size and scope of the program continues to grow one successful initiative at a time through youth camps, case managers at soup kitchens, community fairs promoting strong family life, an educational series for seniors, and hundreds of other initiatives.

For more information, call 207-523-1161 or visit ccmaine.org/parish-social-ministry.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: