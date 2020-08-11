A federal judge has tossed the result of a blood alcohol test for the driver in a fatal car crash in Acadia National Park last year.

Praneeth Manubolu has been indicted on three counts of manslaughter, two counts of operating under the influence and one count of unsafe operation. He was driving a car on the Park Loop Road in the early hours of Aug. 31 when it rolled over and crashed into trees, killing his three passengers.

Manubolu is charged in federal court because the crash took place in a national park. At the time of the crash, Maine law required a blood draw for any driver in an accident with serious injury or death, although the state’s top court has since declared that law unconstitutional.

Court documents show a local police officer arranged the blood draw at Mount Desert Island Hospital, even though Manubolu did not consent and a judge had not yet signed a warrant. None of the documents says whether that blood sample was tested or what the results were, but one of the charges in the indictment alleges Manubolu was driving with a blood alcohol level over 0.08 percent, which is the legal limit under federal and state law.

Defense attorney Walter McKee filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Bangor last year to suppress the result of the blood test. He argued the state law should not apply because the crash took place in Acadia, and federal law sets a different standard for obtaining a blood sample in suspected drunk driving cases.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office opposed that motion. The prosecutor argued that the officer had reason to collect the blood sample without a warrant because he knew three passengers had died and any alcohol could dissipate from the driver’s body in the time needed to get a warrant.

District Judge John Woodcock heard oral arguments on the motion in March and issued his order Monday.

“Because the Court concludes that the mandatory blood draw was unconstitutional, and because the Court further finds that there were no exigent circumstances and the good-faith exception does not apply to the officer’s conduct, the Court grants the motion and suppresses the blood draw,” Woodcock wrote.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office said he would review the order and respond to questions Tuesday.

McKee did not immediately respond to a voicemail and an email with questions about the case.

Park officials identified the victims as 36-year-old Lenny Fuchs, 30-year-old Laura Leong and 27-year-old Zeeshan Mohammed, all of New York City. At the time of the crash, Manubolu lived in New Jersey and was 28 years old.

This story will be updated.

