Wanderwood on Sidelinger Road in Nobleboro has moved its farm stand online. They now offer online order pickups on Friday afternoons throughout the season.

Wanderwood is a sustainable stays and events business with an integrated farm. “In future seasons, we’re planning to host farm-to-table dinners and events that use the produce we grow on site,” said Kelsey Gibbs, Wanderwood owner, in a news release. “We’re passionate about the environment, so we are excited to grow produce sustainably in Midcoast Maine.”

For this season, the coronavirus quickly changed their summer plans. Though it was intended to be Wanderwood’s first season of hosted events, they’ve rescheduled weddings and farm dinners until next year.

“When it came to sowing seeds and planning our growing season, we changed our plans pretty significantly in March. Instead of growing produce destined primarily for chefs, we chose crops we could store, pickle, donate, or sell directly to our neighbors and friends,” said Bonita Johnson, Wanderwood’s lead farmer.

Wanderwood sells produce through its online farm stand, at wanderwoodmaine.com. Interested customers can sign up to receive emails with farm stand weekly updates. Orders close at 8 p.m. Thursdays and can be picked up at the farm between 4 and 6 p.m. Fridays.

Those interested in event bookings and future stay opportunities can email Kelsey at [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: